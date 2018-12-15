हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayodhya

Ayodhya civic body seeks demolition of dilapidated buildings, including temples

According to Ayodhya Municipal Corporation commissioner RS Gupta, several people have already got their constructions either renovated or demolished.

Ayodhya civic body seeks demolition of dilapidated buildings, including temples
Pic Courtesy: ANI

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has issued notices to owners and management of as many as 176 building, including temples, seeking restoration or demolition of dilapidated constructions. According to Ayodhya Municipal Corporation commissioner RS Gupta, several people have already got their constructions either renovated or demolished.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the AMC commissioner said, “Whether it’s a temple or a residence, people have the option to renovate it or demolish it themselves. They can also tell AMC to demolish it.

“Out of 176 who were served the notice, 59 people have already got their constructions renovated while six of them have demolished their buildings,” he added.

AyodhyaUttar PradeshAyodhya demolitionAyodhya Municipal Corporation

