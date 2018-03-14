Ayodhya dispute: Fundamental right to worship is superior than property right, says Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected all interim pleas seeking to intervene as parties in the Babri Masjid-Ram temple land dispute case, with special bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and SA Najeeb accepted the contention that only original parties to the dispute be allowed to advance arguments in the case.

They also said that the intervention applications of unrelated persons seeking impledment as parties be rejected. The apex court also rejected the plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking to intervene in the ongoing matter.

The court, however, ordered revival of Swamy's disposed of writ petition in which he had sought enforcement of his fundamental right to worship at Ram temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya.

"I had filed a writ petition saying that I have a fundamental right to worship and this is a superior right than the property right," Swamy said, as per PTI.

The Ram Temple matter was listed because of my efforts . For 7 1/2 years it lay dormant. I revived it with my WP originally — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 14, 2018

The special bench of the apex court is seized of a total of 14 appeals filed against the high court judgement delivered in four civil suits.

The matter for further hearing has been fixed for March 23.

A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

(With Agency inputs)