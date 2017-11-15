Ayodhya dispute: Let SC decide on Ram Temple, BJP's message to Sri Sri after meet with Yogi

NEW DELHI: As Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar intensifies his mediation strategy to resolve the Ayodhya dispute, BJP leadership feels it's a decision best left to the Supreme Court.

“Ram Temple matter is in the Supreme Court and I think we should let the legal process be complete. Other discussions can be held after that,” said Ram Madhav, BJP's National General Secretary.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the Ayodhya dispute case on December 5.

Earlier today, the spiritual guru met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the Babri Masij – Ram Janmabhoomi issue.

After the meeting, Adityanath told Zee News that talks were the only way out to find a solution to the dispute. “If talks fail, let court take a decision on Ayodhya,” said the UP CM. Adityanath also said that he was ready to provide all necessary support to stakeholders involved in negotiations.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's meeting with Adityanath comes in the backdrop of BJP launching its civic poll campaign from Ayodhya with promises of redevelopment.

Both the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Muslim Personal Law Board has rejected he Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's offer to mediate on the issue.