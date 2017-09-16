close
Ayodhya dispute: Nirmohi Akhara's chief Mahant Bhaskar Das passes away after heart attack

Nirmohi Akhara chief Mahant Bhaskar Das passed away at 88 due to a heart attack on Saturday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 09:12
Ayodhya dispute: Nirmohi Akhara&#039;s chief Mahant Bhaskar Das passes away after heart attack
Representational Image

New Delhi: Nirmohi Akhara chief Mahant Bhaskar Das passed away at 88 due to a heart attack on Saturday.

Nirmohi Akhara is one of the three claimants to the disputed site in Ayodhya. 

According to the reports, Das collapsed following the third heart attack. He had already suffered two attacks in the year 2003 and 2007. 

Das was admitted to the ICU of  Harshan Hridaya Sansthan, where he was kept under the observation of Dr Arun Kumar Jaiswal. 

Mahant Bhaskar Das was born in Gorakhpur's Ranideeh in the year 1929. He came to Ayodhya in 1946 and became part of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Case in 1949. 

 

TAGS

Ram MandirNirmohi AkharaHarshan Hridaya SansthanAyodhyaBabri Masjid

