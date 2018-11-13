हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
VHP

Ayodhya dispute: VHP to hold rallies to push for legislation on Ram temple

The VHP will hold rallies over the Ram temple issue on November 13 and 14.

Nagpur: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will organise public rallies in all the six assembly segments in the Nagpur city next week as part of its campaign to push for construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The constituency-wise public meetings in the city over the Ram temple issue will be organised on November 13 and 14, the VHP said in a release Saturday.

VHP working president Alok Kumar said Saturday in New Delhi that the Hindutva outfit will hold public rallies in all parliamentary constituencies to urge the government and pressure political parties to bring a legislation for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The first three rallies will he held on November 25 in Nagpur, Ayodhya and Bengaluru, he had said.

The VHP held a meeting at RSS's Smriti Mandir at Reshimbagh Saturday to discuss preparations for the November 25 rally in Nagpur. Hundreds of RSS, VHP, BJP and Bajrang Dal workers were present at the meet.

After the three rallies at the national level, the VHP would start a mass awareness programme over the Ram temple issue across the country, the release said.

The release quoted Anil Sambre, VHP Prant Prachar Pramukh, as saying that the Hindu community is anxious due to the delay in Ram temple construction. 

