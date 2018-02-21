हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ayodhya Railway station will be replica of Ram Temple: Union Minister Manoj Sinha | Watch video

The Railways Ministry will soon submit a proposal on the same to the Union Cabinet, he added 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 21, 2018, 13:53 PM IST
Comments |
Ayodhya Railway station will be replica of Ram Temple: Union Minister Manoj Sinha | Watch video
File photo

Ayodhya: The railway station in Ayodhya will be a replica of Ram Temple, said Union Minister Manoj Sinha on Tuesday. The minister was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for reconstructing Ayodhya railway station and other projects.

 

Rs 80 crore has been earmarked for the complete reconstruction of the railway station, he added.

Sinha further added the Railways Ministry will soon submit a proposal on the same to the Union Cabinet.

“The government is concerned about connecting Ayodhya through rail to the entire country so that ‘Ram Bhakts’ may visit the place," he said.

The reconstructed railway station would consist of state-of-the-art facilities.

"The development of Ayodhya railway station was being discussed from the time of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. When its construction will be completed, then the construction of Ram temple will be started," he said.

With agency inputs

The minister of state for railways also announced several other projects over Rs 200 crore.

Tags:
Manoj SinhaAyodhyaRam TempleAyodhya railway station
Next
Story

'Real Men': NDA cadet carries injured squadron mate on back to finish run

Trending