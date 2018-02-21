Ayodhya Railway station will be replica of Ram Temple: Union Minister Manoj Sinha | Watch video

Ayodhya: The railway station in Ayodhya will be a replica of Ram Temple, said Union Minister Manoj Sinha on Tuesday. The minister was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for reconstructing Ayodhya railway station and other projects.

Rs 80 crore has been earmarked for the complete reconstruction of the railway station, he added.

Sinha further added the Railways Ministry will soon submit a proposal on the same to the Union Cabinet.

“The government is concerned about connecting Ayodhya through rail to the entire country so that ‘Ram Bhakts’ may visit the place," he said.

The reconstructed railway station would consist of state-of-the-art facilities.

"The development of Ayodhya railway station was being discussed from the time of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. When its construction will be completed, then the construction of Ram temple will be started," he said.

With agency inputs

The minister of state for railways also announced several other projects over Rs 200 crore.