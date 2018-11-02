Ayodhya to witness a grand Diwali, Yogi Adityanath may announce huge Ram statue

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Uttar Pradesh government has planned a number of programmes to make the Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya grand. Among the various programmes, the biggest highlight is expected to be the laying of foundation stone of grand statues of lord Ram and Hanuman in the holy city.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had in 2017 proposed that a 151-metre tall statue of lord Ram should be constructed on the banks of Saryu River in Ayodhya. The tourism department of the state had presented a proposal in this regard before Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik.

Sources have told Zee News that a number of presentations were made in Lucknow on Thursday on the proposed statue of lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Apart from this, several other events have been planned to be held in Ayodhya from October 4 to October 6. Ram Leela troupes from across the country have been invited to perform in Ayodhya on October 4 and October 6.

The Ram-Sita duo, which emerges winners on these two days, will perform in a grand Ram Leela, scheduled to be held on October 6, when the major Diwali celebrations will take place in Ayodhya.

Water and laser shows will also be organised during the events, and flowers will be showered by helicopters during the celebrations.

The main Diwali celebration is slated to be held from 8 am to 8 pm on October 6, and is likely to be attended by Yogi Adityanath and all other members of his government. South Korea President Moon Jae-in is also expected to attend the event, along with Governors of several states from across the country.

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey said that Adityanath is expected to make some major announcement on Ayodhya during the Diwali celebrations.

“Diwali aane dijiye, khushkhabri ki pratiksha kijiye...Mukhyamantri ke haathon wo yojana saamne aayegi to uchit hoga (Let Diwali come, wait for the good news. It would be appropriate if the scheme is announced by the Chief Minister himself,” Pandey said.