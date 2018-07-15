हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AIMPLB

Ayodhya verdict must not be based on faith, but ownership of the land, says AIMPLB

Reiterating its stand on the Ram Temple issue, the board said that Babri Masjid will remain a mosque till eternity for the Muslims.

(By: Shoaib Raza)

New Delhi: Amid pressure built against the backdrop of several leaders and saints raking up the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) convened an executive meeting on Sunday and reiterated its stand on the Babri Masjid. It also appealed to the Supreme Court to deliver the verdict on the matter considering the ownership rights to the land where the mosque stood and not on the faith of the people. 

The board also discussed the controversy surrounding the proposal of the opening of Shariat courts all over the country and said that several 'Darul Qaza' are already being run in the country. It added that recently 'Darul Qaza' were set up in three new cities, including Kannauj and proposals have come for its set up from 10 more cities. 

It said that 'Darul Qaza' is necessary to reduce the weight of lawsuits in the country. "This is not a parallel court but in the light of the Quran and Hadith, it is a platform to settle the issues of Muslims," it said. 

However, there is no legal status for Darul Qaza in India.

The meeting, held in the national capital, was attended by Board secretary general Wali Rehmani, secretary Zafaryab Jilani, Kamal Farooqui among others. 

Reiterating its stand on the Ram Temple issue, the board said that Babri Masjid will remain a mosque till eternity for the Muslims. It announced that it will fight firmly the legal battle in the Ayodhya dispute case. Though it added that the matter is in court and whatever ruling the court gives, it will be accepted by all. 

Clarifying its stand on issues like Triple Talaq and Nikah Halala, Zafaryab Jilani said that such debates are raked up to defame the board. "AIMPLB knows its responsibility and will keep working accordingly," he said. 

The board also passed a resolution against homosexuality in the meeting terming it a crime. "The government should not take any step which encourages homosexuality. It is a crime which can cause an imbalance in the society," it said. 

AIMPLBDarul QazaAyodhya disputeRam TempleBabri mosqueMuslim law board

