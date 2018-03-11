Azam Khan gives it back on Jaya Prada's 'Khilji' jibe: 'Naachne waali ne kuch kahaa hai'

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has hit back at former party colleague Jaya Prada, by saying that when would he have time for politics if he responds to “naachne gaane waali”. The actress-turned-politician had earlier said that the character of Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat, reminded her of Azam Khan.

In a video that surfaced on microblogging site Twitter, Khan addressed a gathering surrounded by supporters, and started with saying in a poetic style, “Padmaavat bani, suna hai Khilji ka role bahut bura hai. Suna hai Khilji ke aane ke pehle Padmavati ne duniya chhod di (Padmaavat was made. I have heard that Khilji’s role is really bad. Have heard that before Khilji arrived, Padmavati left for heavenly abode).”

“Magar abhi ek aurat ne, ek naachne waali ne Khadim ke baare mein kuch kahaa hai. Ab batao, naachne gaane waalon ke mooh lagenge toh siyasat kaise karenge (Recently a woman, a dancer, said something about this servant. Now tell me, when will I do politics if I confront these dancers and singers?)” added Khan taking a jibe at Jaya Prada.

On Saturday, the yesteryear Bollywood actress had targeted Azam Khan saying, “Khilji’s character reminded me of Azam Khan ji, how he had harassed me during elections when I was contesting.”

Jaya Prada alleged that during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections in Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, Azam Khan had harassed her a lot.

“While watching Padmaavat, I recalled everything about how Azam Khan troubled me during the elections,” she said.

Comparing Azam Khan to Alauddin Khilji, she said that Ranveer Singh played the character of the Delhi sultan perfectly, and she added that while watching the film, “mujhe Azam Khan bahut yaad aata tha (I remembered Azam Khan a lot)”.