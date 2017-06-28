Azam Khan issues clarification after levelling rape charges against Indian Army — Here's what he said

New Delhi: Azam Khan has once again come out with a clarification after creating a furore with his remarks, this time on Indian Army.

The Samajwadi Party's firebrand leader grabbed the headlines on Tuesday as he levelled serious charges against the Indian Army and accused them of raping women.

However, hours later, he issued a clarification saying he never intended to damage the morale of the Indian Army.

"I said don't touch the feet of Pakistani Prime Minister's mother. Don't send them mangoes, Kashmiri shawls etc.," Azam was quoted as saying.

Earlier today, the minister, who was speaking at an event in Lucknow said,"A fight is going on at the border, but at one place, women killed soldiers. This act forces us to think that there might have been a reason for doing so."

"Armed women killed security forces and the body part they cut off and took away pulled back the curtains uncovering the real life of India...Lady terrorists had chopped off the private parts of jawans; they did this because they had complaints with the specific part of the body. This is a very strong message and the entire India should be ashamed of this," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra described the remark made by Azam Khan as shameful.

“Azam Khan never treated India as his country…. His allegation that the Indian Army outrages the modesty of our mothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir shows his own narrow mindset."

"Azam Khan constantly tries to speak in favour of Pakistan and break the social fabric of this country. It has become the fashion to demean the Indian Army in the name of freedom of expression," Patra said in a press briefing.

Further stressing on the same, Patra said that Khan is supporting terrorism from across the border.

"This is very unfortunate and we condemn this. Azam Khan has demeaned the Indian Army and has spoken in a way which has belittled the professional India Army. The political parties are constantly speaking against the Army and showing them in poor light," he said.

The BJP spokesperson also called the Samajwadi Party to take stern action against Khan and expel him.

"How dare Azam Khan such things against the Indian Army, it is a protective Army. Azam Khan is trying to create a narrative across the country, which is trying to divide the country on the lines of Hindu and Muslim," he said.