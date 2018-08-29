हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Azam Khan

Azam Khan threatened my daughters with acid attack: Amar Singh

The former Samajwadi Party leader claimed that Khan had threatened him and his twin 17-year-old daughters during an interview to a television channel. He said he will be in Rampur on August 30 and asked Khan to "sacrifice" him and "spare" his daughters.

In a serious allegation against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh on Tuesday accused him of threatening his minor daughters with an acid attack and said he will seek security for them. Singh said he will meet Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Wednesday with the demand. "I want security for my daughters, who feel threatened," he said.

Singh said that western Uttar Pradesh saw no riots "even at the time of Partition", but there were clashes when Khan was "in charge" of the region under the previous SP government. He also said that Khan did not have the right to stay in the country and called the party as 'Namazwadi Party'.

Demanding a probe into the funding of Rampur's Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, headed by Azam Khan as its chancellor, Singh said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Governor Naik should probe the funding of the university.

On Akhilesh Yadav's plan to construct a Vishnu temple if voted to power, Singh said, "Those who order firing on karsevaks are talking about constructing a temple. He was apparently referring to the 1990 firing on karsevaks heading towards the disputed Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.

On the SP charge that he is an "awsarwadi" (opportunist), Singh said none of his family members are in politics, unlike the Yadav family, "and they call me opportunist". He said if talking about protecting his own daughters is communal, he does not mind being called that.

Singh has earlier said he is not averse to joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. "As a common man I will campaign for the BJP. There is no need for joining the party for it," he said on Tuesday.

