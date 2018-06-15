हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
B. R. Ambedkar's

B. R. Ambedkar's statue found damaged in Uttar Pradesh Ballia

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the incident.

B. R. Ambedkar&#039;s statue found damaged in Uttar Pradesh Ballia

Ballia: A statue of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar was found damaged in a village here, the latest case of vandalism in a series of such incidents.

The police said unidentified persons damaged the Ambedkar statue in Kothiya village last night. 

As the news spread, the administration swung into action and got the statue repaired.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the incident, SHO, Nagra, Ram Dinesh Tiwari said.

A probe is on. No arrest has been made so far.

Tags:
B. R. Ambedkar'sBallia

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close