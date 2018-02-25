Babri Masjid will remain in Ayodhya, SC will favour Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi latest statement on Ayodhya dispute has once again sparked a row. The Hyderabad lawmaker claimed that the Supreme Court will decide in favour of Muslims and Babri Masjid will continue to be in Ayodhya.

“Our Masjid will remain there and we will reconstruct it once again as Supreme Court will give the decision in our favour,” said Owaisi at a Society for Integrative Oncology (SIO) event in Delhi on Saturday.

Hamari masjid wahan par hai, thi, aur inshaallah rahegi aur dubara wahan par banayenge, jab Supreme Court hamare haath mein faisla dega. Aur faisla aayega to humko puri ummid hai, ki aastha ke buniyad par nahin, evidence ke buniyad par aayega: Asaduddin Owaisi in #Delhi pic.twitter.com/Vi59JVsdEp — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018

"The court will not give a decision on the basis of faith but on the basis of decision," he added. Muslims will never leave that space, added the Hyderabad MP. "The people who threaten to leave the Masjid and speak against our `shariat`. I would like to tell them that we will never leave that space," Owaisi added.

Yelog jo humko dara rahe hain, chahe hamari shariat ke khilaf aawaz utha rahe hain, chahe humko keh rahe hain ki masjid chod do, main unlogon se kehna chahta hu. Jo hamse kehte hain ki masjid ko chod do, nahi, hum hargiz apne masjid ko nahi chodenge: Asaduddin Owaisi pic.twitter.com/1AzOr85MIP — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018

Attacking the centre over the recent PNB scam, Owaisi said, "People who call us Pakistani, I would like to question them if Harshad Mehta, Ketan Parekh, Nirav Modi were Muslims? The people who our Prime Minister calls `Bhai` have robbed our country. We believe in the idea of `Hindu-Muslim Bhai`, but while this has never helped us. The country is now heading towards a Hindutva country."

Jo aaj bhi humko Pakistani kehkar pukarte hain, main unse puchna chahta hu. Harshad Mehta, Ketan Parekh, Nirav Modi kya musalman the? Hamare wazir-e-azam ne ek bhai ko kaha -Mehul Bhai, kya wo musalman the? Aapne jisko bhai kaha, wahi to lut kar bhaag gaya hai: Asaduddin Owaisi pic.twitter.com/66kEGCySe0 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018

Asaduddin Owaisi had recently blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alliance for failing to tackle terror attacks.

With ANI inputs