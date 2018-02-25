हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Babri Masjid will remain in Ayodhya, SC will favour Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi

'People who call us Pakistani, I would like to question them if Harshad Mehta, Ketan Parekh, Nirav Modi were Muslims?' asked Owaisi

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 25, 2018, 10:55 AM IST
Comments |
File photo

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi latest statement on Ayodhya dispute has once again sparked a row. The Hyderabad lawmaker claimed that the Supreme Court will decide in favour of Muslims and Babri Masjid will continue to be in Ayodhya. 

“Our Masjid will remain there and we will reconstruct it once again as Supreme Court will give the decision in our favour,” said Owaisi at a Society for Integrative Oncology (SIO) event in Delhi on Saturday.

"The court will not give a decision on the basis of faith but on the basis of decision," he added. Muslims will never leave that space, added the Hyderabad MP. "The people who threaten to leave the Masjid and speak against our `shariat`. I would like to tell them that we will never leave that space," Owaisi added.

Attacking the centre over the recent PNB scam, Owaisi said, "People who call us Pakistani, I would like to question them if Harshad Mehta, Ketan Parekh, Nirav Modi were Muslims? The people who our Prime Minister calls `Bhai` have robbed our country. We believe in the idea of `Hindu-Muslim Bhai`, but while this has never helped us. The country is now heading towards a Hindutva country."

Asaduddin Owaisi had recently blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alliance for failing to tackle terror attacks.

With ANI inputs

