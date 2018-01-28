Babul Supriyo thinks IPL auction is ‘obscene’, Manish Tewari finds it ‘barbaric’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bollywood singer Babul Supriyo is miffed with the amount of money being given to players in the Indian Premier League auction. The singer-politician took to Twitter on Saturday to vent his anger on the IPL auction, which is nothing short of an extravaganza.

According to Supriyo, most of the players sold in IPL do not “even deserve half the obscene amount” that they are bought for. He added that he would like “huge taxes” to be levied on players as well as the teams buying them. “At least the nation can benefit from this ridiculous display of opulence,” he said.

“Most of these players don’t even deserve half the obscene amount they are being bought for at the #IPLAuction I hope HUGE taxes are levied in such both on the players & the payers so that at least the Nation can benefit from this ridiculous display of opulence !!!” he tweeted.

Another politician who took to Twitter to oppose the auction of players for the Indian Premier League was Congress leader Manish Tewari, who questioned the whole modus operandi of the auction of IPL players.

Comparing the practice to that in “barbaric ages”, Tewari questioned if “an auction of human beings (read IPL players) a good idea?” He further asked if there can be “a more dignified method of evaluating skill and talent”.

“Is an auction of human beings (read IPL Players) a good idea? Auction of humans used to take place in barbaric ages. Can’t there be a more dignified method of evaluating skill and talent?,” tweeted Tewari.

Meanwhile, the auction for players in the Indian Premier League is on for the second day on Sunday. On the first day on Saturday, as many as 78 players were sold in Bengaluru but some big ones like Chris Gayle remained unsold and might come back to the table on Sunday.