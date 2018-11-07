हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Baby killed, 48 injured as bus overturns in UP's Etawah

A seven-month-old baby died and around 48 people sustained injuries when a bus they were travelling in overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here, police said on Wednesday.

Representational Image

ETAWAH: A seven-month-old baby died and around 48 people sustained injuries when a bus they were travelling in overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here, police said on Wednesday.

The bus was headed towards Bihar's Madhubani from Delhi, they said.

"On the intervening night of November 6 and 7, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned near Khadaita village," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Etawah, Ashok Kumar Tripathi said.

Seven-month-old Meenakshi died on the spot, he said.

The injured are admitted to the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai, the SSP said. 

