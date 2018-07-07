हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Modi

'Bail gaadi' Congress, its leaders out on bail: PM Modi's fiery attack in Jaipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lashed out at Congress party, calling it a “bail-gaadi” as many of its members are out on bail. 

Congress ko aaj kal kuch log 'bail-gaadi' bolne lage hain. Congress ke kai diggaj neta aur purv mantri aajkal bail par hain (People are calling Congress 'bail-gaadi' now-a-days. Several leaders who are called stalwarts of the Congress and former ministers are out on bail these days,” said the Prime Minister in Jaipur.

Appreciating Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's work in the state, the Prime Minister said, “There are some people who will never appreciate good work done, be it by the Centre or by Vasundhara but everyone must see the happiness of the beneficiaries here.”

 

 

Referring to the 2016's surgical strike into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), PM Modi criticised the Congress for questioning the capabilities of the Army.

“It is unfortunate that political opponents also committed a sin by raising questions on the capabilities of the Army. This has never happened before and the people will not forgive those who are doing this kind of politics,” he said.

PM Modi was addressing a rally of beneficiaries of welfare schemes run by the Centre and the state government in BJP-ruled Rajasthan, where assembly elections are scheduled later this year. Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president Madan Lal Saini and other leaders attended the public meeting at 'Amrudon ka Bagh'.

He also highlighted the welfare work taken by the Raje government for the farmers.

