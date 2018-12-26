Balasaheb Thackeray depicted as he was, no need for objections: Shiv Sena on trailer launch

Mumbai: Ahead of the trailer launch of the film 'Thackeray', Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that there are cuts but the trailer will be released on its due date. He added that the party's late supremo Balasaheb Thackeray has been depicted as he was in the movie and hence they have no objection against it.

"There are cuts but the trailer will be released. Balasaheb Thackeray spent more than 50 years in social & political life, we're depicting him as it is, there's no need for objections," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

Shiv Sena's statement comes after the Central Board of Film Certification raised objections to the film.

The trailer of the movie 'Thackeray' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is scheduled to be launched on December 26, Wednesday. The film is helmed by Abhijit Panse and will hit the screens on Balasaheb’s birth anniversary on January 23, 2019.

The teaser of the film was unveiled in the presence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and legendary film actor Amitabh Bachchan in December last year.

Bal Thackeray was one of the iconic politicians who started his career as a cartoonist and social worker. Later he formed a regional political party in Maharashtra named Shiv Sena that ruled the political scenario of the state for around 50 years. He passed way in 2012.