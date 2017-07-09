Ballabgarh lynching case: Junaid's father demands death penalty for main accused

New Delhi: A day after Haryana Railway Police nabbed the man, who had stabbed a 16-year-old on-board a train in Ballabhgarh, from Maharastra's Dhule area, the father of deceased Junaid Khan has reportedly demanded death penalty for the accused. According to the reports, the accused has confessed his crime and he will be produced before a Dhule magistrate for a transit remand today and later handed over to the police in Delhi.

Earlier while talking to a national channel, Junaid's father Jalaluddin had urged the government bring anti-lynching law saying it was my son this time. It could be anybody's son next.

The identity of the accused has not been revealed yet, however the GRP officials yesterday said that after completing the legal formalities they would disclose his details.

A statement released by the GRP on Saurday said that a team was sent to Dhule following on a tip-off information that the accused person was hiding there. Earlier, the Haryana Police had arrested four people, including two Delhi government staffers in connection with the lynching.

Haryana police had earlier announced reward of Rs 2 lakh for information on identity of those involved in the killing of Junaid Khan.

Junaid was stabbed to death while his brothers, Hashim and Sakir, were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them. His brothers said the attackers had taunted and repeatedly called them “anti-nationals” and “beef eaters”.