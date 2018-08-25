Ballia: Sunny Leone, elephant, pigeon and deer depicted as residents in voters' list

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Photographs of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, a pigeon, a deer and an elephant were featured next to the names of residents in the voters' list of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district after it was updated.

The incident came to light after the two pages voters list was leaked to the media. Following this, the officials were questioned about the negligence. Sunny Leone's photograph appeared next to the name of a 51-year-old woman while the photo of an elephant was next to the name of a 56-year-old man.

"We found out on August 15 that voter IDs of around seven to eight voters are tampered with and their photos have been replaced with those of birds and animals. It was clear that this has been done by one of our operators. Operator Vishnu Dev Verma was arrested," said Ballia Additional District Magistrate.

The oddity was detected in the revised voter's list. The list was prepared in Ballia Sadar tehsil on the directives of Election Commission. The incident happened with several other voters. The scrutiny of some of the revised voters' lists is still underway.

The data entry operator Vishnudev Verma has, meanwhile, been transferred and an FIR has also been lodged against him. Voter lists are being updated across Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar PradeshBalliaYogi Adityanath

