Ban 'soan papdi', not crackers this Diwali: Twitter loses collective calm on SC verdict

New Delhi: As Supreme Court banned the sale and stocking of firecrackers this Diwali on Monday, twitter exploded with multi-faceted statements – some loving it, some hating it.

The ban on sale and stocking of firecrackers will be in effect till Novermber 1, 2017.

Last year, the top court suspended all licences which "permit sale of fireworks, wholesale and retail within the territory of NCR".

As soon as the judgement came in, several twitter handles came out in support of the ban:

Let there be light this Diwali. Not crackers. #SupportCrackersBan — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) October 9, 2017

Civil disobedience in 21st Century India pic.twitter.com/OLgrQI21AT — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) October 9, 2017

Others, did not take the judgement too lightly:

Jinke Ghar me AC, Office me AC, Car me AC aur Bathroom me bhi AC hai, they are suggesting us for pollution free #Diwali. Hadd ho gayi hai. — Abhishek Singh (@kabhishek744) October 9, 2017

And some were just downright hilarious:

It would have been better if Supreme Court would have ordered a Soanpapdi ban.#Diwali #soanpapdi — Ankit Kumar (@Ankit01232) October 9, 2017

Supreme Court should ban all the candles, diyas and lights as well during Diwali. All the heat emitted will increase Global Warming. — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) October 9, 2017

Left: Aurangzeb's order banning fireworks on Diwali .1667

Right: 350 years later, Supreme Court of India bans fireworks on Diwali (2017) It is not even original anymore pic.twitter.com/TvUUm1Hh3s — True Indology (@TrueIndology) October 9, 2017

If you burst a Diwali firecracker here, ISIS will claim responsibility there. — Shakti Shetty (@Shakti_Shetty) October 3, 2017