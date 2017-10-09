close
Ban 'soan papdi', not crackers this Diwali: Twitter loses collective calm on SC verdict

As Supreme Court banned the sale and stocking of firecrackers this Diwali on Monday, twitter exploded with multi-faceted statements – some loving it, some hating it.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 14:06
Ban &#039;soan papdi&#039;, not crackers this Diwali: Twitter loses collective calm on SC verdict
File photo

New Delhi: As Supreme Court banned the sale and stocking of firecrackers this Diwali on Monday, twitter exploded with multi-faceted statements – some loving it, some hating it.

The ban on sale and stocking of firecrackers will be in effect till Novermber 1, 2017. 

Last year, the top court suspended all licences which "permit sale of fireworks, wholesale and retail within the territory of NCR".

As soon as the judgement came in, several twitter handles came out in support of the ban:

 

 

Also Read: Will SC order banning firecracker sale on Diwali improve air quality in Delhi-NCR?

 

Others, did not take the judgement too lightly:

 

 

And some were just downright hilarious:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

