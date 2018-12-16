हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Bangladesh felicitates Indian soldiers martyred in 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

The Bangladesh government on Sunday felicitated 12 Indian soldiers who were martyred in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The felicitated soldiers included those from the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Border Security Force (BSF). This is the second time that the Bangladesh government will be honouring the Indian soldiers.

The Bangladesh government honoured the martyrs through a Bangladeshi delegation on a programme in Kolkata on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. The delegation was led by Madam Quazi Rosy, MP and Bangladesh Liberation War Affairs Minister, Mozzamal Haque.

"Only Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina can do this. We are indebted towards India for liberating us. We can never forget what they did for us. No other nation can lay down their lives on the line of duty for some other nation," said Haque.  

"This was the second time that the honours have been presented to the families of martyrs of Indian forces who fought the Liberation War. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took the first initiative during her visit to Delhi in April 2017 when she met the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," added Haque.

A 72-member delegation from Bangladesh, including 30 Mukti Joddhas and six serving officers of their armed forces participated in the ceremony on Sunday. Former Army commanders and the commanding officers of units that participated in the war also attended the programmes in Kolkata.

A silver crest, certificate, personalised message by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two books by Bangabandhu Mujibar Rahman were presented to the family of each martyr. 

"The Bangladeshi delegation felicitated our soldiers today. It is a great move as this will strengthen ties between India and Bangladesh. This is the second such initiative taken by the Bangladesh government. Our soldiers fought alongside to liberate Bangladesh and this day is observed as Victory Day in Bangladesh and we celebrate it as Vijay Diwas," said Eastern Army Commander, Lt. Gen MM Naravane.  

