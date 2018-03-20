Bangladeshi extremist group ABT may target Indian cities: Report

New Delhi: Sources in the Indian intelligence agencies have revealed that Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) - an Islamic extremist group - may have plans of targeting several cities in India.

The information is believed to have come to light after Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested five suspected terrorists recently. Previously, seven suspected operatives of ABT were also arrested in Bodh Gaya and consequent interrogations have pointed to a possible attack being planned by the group.

According to sources, ABT has already managed to create several bases in cities like Pune and Ambarnath in Maharashtra. It is suspected that these bases may even exist outside Maharashtra as well.

The ABT is believed to be a front for Al Qaeda and was banned by Bangladesh in 2016. With a corporate-like functioning system, the ABT apparantly has divisions like finance, operations, IT, finance and transport. It originated in Bangladesh in 2007 and even went bust due to lack of funds - only to resurface around 2013.