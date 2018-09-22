हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP

Bangladeshi migrants are 'termites', will be removed from voters' list: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday termed Bangladeshi migrants as 'termites' and said that he will remove them from voters' list.

JAIPUR: BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday termed Bangladeshi migrants as 'termites' and said that he will remove them from voters' list.

Lauding BJP's work of identifying illegal immigrants, Shah said that each one of them will be identified and struck off from the electoral roll.

Shah said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) recently published in Assam had BJP's contribution in identifying nearly 40 lakh illegal immigrants. 

"The BJP government will pick out each and every infiltrator," he said. 

Speaking at a public meeting in Sawai Madhopur district's Gangapur, Shah said, "BJP sarkaar ek-ek ghuspaithiye ko chun-chun kar matdata suchi se hatane ka kaam karegi." 

The Bharatiya Janata Party chief was in Rajasthan earlier this month as well as his party and the Congress gear up for the Assembly elections by the year-end.

The BJP government in Rajasthan is like the unshakeable 'Angad ka Paon', he said referring to a character in Ramayana whose foot even Ravana could not move.

The Congress cannot do any good for the country as that party has neither a leader nor a policy, he said.

Calling Rahul Gandhi 'Rahul Baba', Shah said while he is demanding an account of the work done by the BJP, the people want him to tell them what the four generations of his own family have done.

He said Rajasthan was a`Bimaru' state during the Congress rule but Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje had worked to bring in progress.

He said both the central and the state governments had initiated development projects.

(With PTI inputs)

