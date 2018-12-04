Bank of Baroda announces 900+ vacancies for Specialist Officers: Recruitment, pay scale details inside

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2018: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) announced over 900 vacancies for the posts of Specialist Officers in several scales on its official website bankofbaroda.com. In the recruitment notification, the bank notified positions of Specialist Officers in Scale I, Scale II, and Scale III in disciplines of Legal, Wealth Management Services - Sales & Wealth Management Services - Operations. Interested candidates need to apply at ibpsonline.ibps.in. The online registration process will begin from December 5, 2018. The last date for submitting applications is 26 December 2018. Post Name Number of Vacancy Pay Scale Legal MMG/ Scale-III 20 Rs. 42020 x 1310 (5) – 48570 x 1460 (2) – 51490 Legal MMG/ Scale-II 40 Rs. 31705 x 1145 (1) – 32850 x 1310(10) – 45950 Wealth Management Services – Sales MMG/ Scale-II 150 Rs. 31705 x 1145 (1) – 32850 x 1310(10) – 45950 Wealth Management Services – Operations MMG/ Scale-II 700 Rs. 31705 x 1145 (1) – 32850 x 1310(10) – 45950 Wealth Management Services – Sales JMG/ Scale-I 01 Rs. 23700 x 980 (7) – 30560 x 1145(2) – 32850 x 1310(7) – 42020 Wealth Management Services – Operations JMG/ Scale-I 02 Rs. 23700 x 980 (7) – 30560 x 1145(2) – 32850 x 1310(7) – 42020

Under emoluments, the bank notified, "For those selected under Regular basis - At present, initial monthly CTC at the initial level of Junior Management Grade/ Scale I, andMiddle Management Grade/ Scale II & Scale III, including DA, Special Allowance, HRA, CCA and all perks and benefits like quarters facility, in lieu of HRA, for Officers; Conveyance; Medical Aid; LTC; etc., admissible as per rules of the Bank, in force from time to time are approximately `68,000/-, `84,000/- and `1,00,000/- per month, respectively in a Metropolitan Centre. Allowances may vary depending upon the place of posting."

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online tests followed by Group Discussion (GD)/Personal Interview (PI)/Psychometric Test of shortlisted candidates.