Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Bank of Baroda release Call Letter, admit card for Probationary Officer examination

Bank of Baroda Probationary Officer examination 2018 will be held on 27th July 2018.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Bank of Baroda release Call Letter, admit card for Probationary Officer examination
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Bank of Baroda released the call letter for their Bank of Baroda Probationary Officer (PO) examination on Wednesday. The call letter can be downloaded from the official website bankofbaroda.com. The selected candidates will undergo a nine-month post-graduate certificate in Banking and Finance course in Baroda Manipal School of Banking. The examination for the same will be held on July 27th.

Candidates who applied for the same can follow the steps below to download the call letter/admit card:

1: Visit the official website of the bank. bankofbaroda.com
2: Click on the 'Careers' option.
3: Choose 'Current Opportunities' from the options available.
4: Look for - 'Recruitment of Probationary Officers through Admission to Baroda Manipal School of Banking'
5: Click on Download Call Letter for Online Examination 28.07.2018
6: login using your credentials and download a copy of your Call Letter.

For future references, save a copy of your call letter. The letters will be available on the website till 28th July 2018.

The nine-month program will award a candidate with a Post Graduate certificate and appointment in the bank as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade / Scale-I.

