Bank of India recruitment 2018: 158 vacancies available, apply online from April 20

The Bank of India has invited applications for 158 vacancies for the posts of officers (credit) in the general banking stream. There is no reservation for ex-Servicemen candidate in the officers’ cadre. The number of vacancies and also the number of reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to actual requirements of the Bank.

Candidates, intending to apply for above post should ensure that they fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria specified by Bank for respective post. Selection will be through online test and/or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates.

The structure of online examination will be:

1. English Language - minimum 50 marks

2. General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry - minimum 50 marks

3. Financial Management - minimum 50 marks

Qualifying marks stipulated above are for General Category candidates. Candidates belonging to the Reserved Category (SC/ST/OBC/PWD), filling in vacancies reserved for the relevant category, will be entitled to a relaxation of 5% marks in relation to that stipulated for general category candidates.

How to apply:

Candidates can apply only online from 20 April to May 5. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Before applying online, candidates should: (i) Scan their photograph and signature ensuring that both the photograph and signature adhere to the required specifications. (ii) Have a valid personal email ID and mobile no., which should be kept active till the completion of this Recruitment Process. Bank may send call letters for the Online Examination/Interview etc. through the registered e-mail ID. In case a candidate does not have a valid personal e-mail ID, he/she should create his/her new e-mail ID and mobile no. before applying on-line and must maintain that email account and mobile number.

Candidates will have to go to the Bank’s website bankofindia.co.in and click on the ‘Career’ and then click on the link “Recruitment of Officers in General Banking Stream - Project No. 2018-19/1 Notice dated 01.04.2018”. This will open a new window. In this window click on “APPLY ONLINE”

Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the FINAL SUBMIT BUTTON. Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the ‘Validate your details’ and ‘Save & Next’ button.

Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT. Click on ‘Payment’ Tab and proceed for payment. The application form is integrated with the payment gateway and the payment process. The payment can be made by using only Master/ Visa Debit or Credit cards or Internet Banking.