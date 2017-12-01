Barack Obama in Delhi: May meet 'good friend' Modi after town hall meet

NEW DELHI: Former US President Barack Obama will be back in India on Friday. Almost a year after he stepped down as the US president, he is likely to meet his 'good friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Obama is visiting India for a town hall hosted by the Obama Foundation, the foundation that he and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama run.

The town hall will be held at 3:45 PM on Friday where the former US President will interact with around 280 young leaders from across India. "I will be conducting a town hall with young leaders of India who can share with me some of the works they are trying to do to make communities better and also answer questions on how Obama Foundation can help," Obama said in a Facebook message.

The Town Hall talks will be focussed around what it means to be an active citizen and make an impact and how the Obama Foundation can support the emerging leaders in this effort.

While no time has been specified as yet, Obama's office reportedly said that he is likely to call on Modi. The two world leaders met eight times between September 2014 and September 2016. His last visit to India was in January 2015 when he became the first US President to take part as the chief guest in the Republic Day celebrations.

Earlier this year, Obama has hosted several such events with young people in Germany, Indonesia, and Brazil.