Barack Obama makes farewell phone call to PM Modi, thanks him for enhancing Indo-US ties

Washington/New Delhi: Outgoing US President Barack Obama telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for his support and contribution to strengthening Indo-US ties.

During the phone call yesterday evening, both leaders reviewed with satisfaction the significant all round progress and cooperation in ties between India and the US in the past few years.

“Recalling his visit as the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in 2015, President Obama wished the Prime Minister warm congratulations ahead of India’s upcoming 68th Republic Day anniversary,” the White House said.

“Both leaders discussed the progress they have made on shared economic and security priorities, including recognition of India as a major defence partner of the United States and addressing the global challenge of climate change,” it said.

Obama was one of the first leaders to congratulate Modi after his electoral victory in May 2014 and immediately invited him to visit the White House.

The two leaders met at the White House in September 2014. Since then they have met each other eight times. This is a record for leaders between India and America.

According to a statement issued by the government here, Modi also thanked President Obama for "his strong support and contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the US."

"He conveyed his best wishes to President Obama in his future endeavours," it said.

Obama will step down as the 44th President of the US on Friday. Real-estate mogul Donald Trump will be sworn-in following his departure.

With agency inputs