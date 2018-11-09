हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
HAL

Basic Trainer Aircraft HTT 40 successfully begins spin testing

The spin testing is the most crucial and challenging aspect of flight testing of any aircraft development programme.

Basic Trainer Aircraft HTT 40 successfully begins spin testing

Bengaluru: The HTT 40 (Basic Trainer Aircraft) began the most awaited phase of the 'spin test' by successfully entering into a two-turn spin and subsequently recovering with the appropriate controls. Two test pilots undertook the first ever spin entry testing on Friday at around 1.30 pm. 

The aircraft was piloted by Gp Capt (Retd) KK Venugopal, DGM-Test Pilot (FW) from the front cockpit and Gp Capt S Chaki (Retd), Sr Test Pilot (FW) from the rear. The stall testing was already completed and the project galloped its way to spin tests.

R Madhavan, CMD, HAL said that the successful start of the spin testing gives a boost to HAL and also restores the credibility of HAL in successfully designing a spin worthy aircraft.

The spin testing is the most crucial and challenging aspect of flight testing of any aircraft development programme. HAL's Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC) had conducted extensive wind tunnel testing and mathematical model analyses to arrive at the spin characteristics of the aircraft. The entire study is put to test during those first few moments of spin testing.

According to Arup Chatterjee, Director (Engg and R&D) the PSQR test points have been met and the spin completion is the last metric which needs to be accomplished before the aircraft enters service. As a matter of fact, HIT 40 exceeds the Preliminary Services Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) on most fronts and offers a technologically advanced product than its competitor.

The project started its detail design in August 2013 with internal funding and quickly made its way to the spin tests in a matter of five years. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved procurement of 70 Basic Trainer Aircraft from HAL. 

Madhavan congratulated the design and the project teams for the timely start of the critical phase. The project has moved at a break-neck speed and stuck to committed milestones thereby setting newer benchmarks in project execution and management. The production clearance for HTT 40 is expected to be accorded by the end of this year.

Tags:
HALhtt 40Basic Trainer Aircraft

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close