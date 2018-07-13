हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BBA student falls to death after being pushed from 3rd floor during mock drill

The student was pushed to jump to a safety net at ground level but her head hit a sunshade on the first floor before landing.

Photo: Youtube

A 19-year-old BBA student met with a tragic accident when she was pushed off the third floor of her college building by a trainer during a mock emergency drill in Coimbatore.

A video of the incident shows a reluctant N Logeswari standing on a sunshade with a trainer behind her nudging her to jump. Students of Kovai Kalaimagal College of Arts and Science at ground level had a net spread for her safety. And although clearly shaky, she is eventually pushed to jump off. The fall was meant to be harmless because of the net below but Logeswari's head hit a sunshade on the first floor before she landed to safety. According to reports, she received severe head injuries and the right portion of her neck which led to her death.

It is reported that the drill was being conducted by National Disaster Management Authority of India (NDMAI) although this is not yet confirmed. According to news agency ANI, the trainer has been arrested by local police officials and the entire incident - along with the video footage - is being investigated.

