Beaten, kept hungry for days, Punjab woman alleges torture in Saudi Arabia, asks Bhagwant Mann for help

Chandigarh: A video of a woman, who hails from Punjab, has gone viral on the social media.

The woman, in the video, has claimed to have been kept as a hostage and subjected to torture by her employer in Dwadami city of Saudi Arabia. She has called for help from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann.

While narrating her ordeal, the woman, believed to be aged between 20-22 years, broke down several times in the video.

The woman said that she belongs to a poor family in Punjab and had come to Saudi a year ago. She said that she came here for a job while her sick mother is back home in Punjab.

Accusing her employers of beating her on several occasions, she also claimed that she is not being given food for many days and is kept locked inside a room.

The woman said that she somehow managed to reach the police for help, however, she was ill-treated by the officials and was kicked out of the police station and sent back to the same house.

She said that she is married and is a mother of two and wants to go back to her family fearing that she may get killed in Saudi Arabia.

Urging AAP leader Mann to rescue her, the woman also appealed to youths of Punjab to not come to Saudi Arabia as she warned that they may face the same torture and exploitation in the hands of their employers.

The Punjabi-speaking woman, however, did not reveal her identity or the name of her native village in the video.