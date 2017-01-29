Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk - Watch video
New Delhi: Foot-tapping music and soulful classical renditions rent the air as Republic Day celebrations culminated with the Beating Retreat ceremony here where President Pranab Mukherjee rode the ceremonial buggy down the Raisina Hill on Sunday for the last time during his tenure.
The ceremonial event at the Vijay Chowk this year saw 16 military bands, 16 pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions enthralling the crowd, with clear sky and relatively warmer weather adding to the august atmosphere.
Several performances by Army, Air Force and Naval bands, among other troupes, thrilled the audience with patriotic fervour, which cheered loudly in the backdrop of a delightful twilight, as per PTI.
Watch the ceremony at Vijay Chowk (courtesy - ANI):
#Watch The #Beatingretreat ceremony underway at Vijay Chowk, Delhi pic.twitter.com/HJtwy4TAQC
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 29, 2017
