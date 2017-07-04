Beijing will explore 'military' option if India doesn't listen, warns Chinese expert

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 14:16
Beijing will explore &#039;military&#039; option if India doesn&#039;t listen, warns Chinese expert

Beijing: Amid a fresh stand-off between India and China over Doklam region in Sikkim, a Chinese expert has warned that Beijinj will have no choice but resort to "military" option if India "refuses to listen".

Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Science, has made the remarks  referring to the festering border row between the two nations.

"China is trying its best to use historical lessons to reason with India and show sincerity in peacefully solving the problem, but if India refuses to listen, then China would have no other choice than to use a military way of solving the problem," Hu Zhiyong was quoted as saying by Global Times.

The state-run newspaper had on Monday carried a report quoting "observers" that "there could be a chance of war if the recent conflict between China and India is not handled properly".

"India is provoking China because it wants to prove to the US it could contain China while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the US," Hu added.

Diplomatic ties between India and China have hit a low over the border row in Sikkim sector as both sides have refused budge in Doklam region, where the armies of both sides are engaged in a stand-off. 

Doklam, also referred to as Donglong by China, is a disputed zone between Beijing and Thimphu.

Bhutan has opposed the road construction by the Chinese Army, citing the disputed status of the region. 

China has, meanwhile, called the action just since Donglong "is on Chinese territory".

India backs Bhutan as the ownership of Doklam is yet to be decided. 

Moreover, the presence of Chinese army in Doklam has security implications for India as the region is close to Siliguri corridor, which connects India's northeast to the rest of the country. 

With IANS inputs

