Being pushed back from NDA an insult, last option to meet PM Modi: RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday expressed how he is being pushed back from the NDA even after being a part of the alliance.

Terming it as being an insult for any party, Kushwaha said that he had tried twice to meet with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party president Amit Shah but failed to do so as the latter is busy.

Kushwaha now plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take the issue with him directly, news agency ANI reported.

"I am in NDA but being pushed back, this would be an insult to any party. I tried to meet Amit Shah twice but he was busy, last option is to meet PM," the RLSP chief said.

Adding to it, Kushwaha said that he will meet with his party on December 4 and December 5 to decide what has to be done.

Earlier in November, Kushwaha, who is also Union Minister of State (MoS) for HRD, expressed his displeasure in the BJP's offer of seats to his party for the 2019 general election. He termed the seat sharing as "not respectable".

The RLSP chief is at loggerheads with Nitish Kumar over the Bihar chief minister's recent remarks against him. Kumar, also the JD(U) president, had refused to join the issue with Kushwaha over seat-sharing between NDA partners in Bihar, saying "Itna neeche baat ko nahi le jaiye" (do not take the debate to such a low level.

Kushwaha appears to have picked up the word "neeche" from the statement and took it as an insult to himself as the RLSP chief was the topic of discussion. He alleged that the remark was tantamount to calling him a lowly person.

He has also targeted BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi for defending Kumar, signalling his growing isolation within the coalition. When asked about this, he had said, "I am in the NDA as of now."