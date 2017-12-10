Being targeted under Narendra Modi govt only because we are Muslims, alleges Owaisi

In view of the incident in Rajasthan where a man was burnt to death in an alleged case of 'love jihad', All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi said Muslims are being targeted in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

"Today, we are being targeted in our own country because we are Muslims. The Central government appreciates people who have such a mentality. In the three years on Narendra Modi government, some or the other such case is coming to light, (Aaj humare hi mulk mein humko sirf isliye nishana banaya ja raha hai ki hum musalmaan hain.Markaz mein aisi hukumat hai jo aisi soch aur fikr rakhnewalon ki tareef kar rahi hai.3 saal se BJP ki hukumat hai,har waqt koi na koi wakayat hota aa raha hai)," he said.

A Muslim man was burnt to death in Rajsamand district in Rajasthan. The victim has reportedly been identified as Mohammed Afrazul who is believed to have been a migrant from Malda in West Bengal. He was working as a labourer in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan.

The accused got a video recorded of the incident. The victim can be seen crying for help in the video even as the accused beats him with an axe and later burns him alive.

The main accused Shambulal Raigar is in three-day police custody. Shambulal's nephew who reportedly filmed the killing is a minor and has been sent to child justice home in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has extended financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the victim.