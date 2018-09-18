Bengal BJP worker shares morphed picture of Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik, arrested

New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was on Tuesday arrested after he shared a morphed picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Identified as Babuya Ghosh, the man shared the picture on his Facebook wall. Also, he made derogatory remarks about Mamata Banerjee.

A resident of Shoula village of Bengal's West Midnapore district, Ghosh is a district level BJP worker who has been seen with many BJP leaders including party state president Dilip Ghosh.

Babuya in his Facebook wall had written, "If a guy doesn't get married on time, he may get mad. But people of West Bengal are now understanding what happens when a girl doesn't get married on time".

Following this, the locals lodged a complaint against Ghosh. His phone has also been seized.

Police are, meanwhile, looking to crack down on accounts who share derogatory pictures.

Earlier, a Jadavpur University professor was arrested for sharing a cartoon mocking Mukul Roy, who was then with TMC. The arrest led to outrage and the professor was later released.