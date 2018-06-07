हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tripura Governor

Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi given additional charge of Tripura

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave additional charge of Governor of Tripura to West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi for the period that Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy is on leave.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Keshari Nath Tripathi, Governor of West Bengal to discharge the functions of the Governor of Tripura, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Tathagata Roy, Governor of Tripura," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

