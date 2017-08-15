Bengaluru: Bellandur Lake again spills toxic foam

Bengaluru: Bellandur Lake on Tuesday once again spilled toxic foam after heavy overnight rain in Bengaluru.

Highly polluted Bellandur Lake, the largest of the 262 lakes and tanks in Bengaluru, has spilled toxic foam many times in the recent past and on several occasions the toxic foam also caught fire.

The sorry state of the lake forced the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to take the matter suo motto.

On April 19, the NGT directed immediate and complete shutdown of 76 polluting industries around the lake after a mound of garbage was set on fire in February this year leading to massive pollution in the area.

The green court expressed displeasure over the steps taken by the different state government agencies for the revival of the Bellandur lake and asked the Karnataka Government to clean the lake within a month.

The NGT also raised questions as to why an action was not taken to block the entry of sewerage water despite repeated reminders from the State Pollution Control Board.

It further directed the state government to set up a committee headed by the Urban Development Department (UDD) to monitor the rejuvenation of the Bellandur lake.

On May 18, the NGT directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to physically inspect the industries around Bellandur lake whether they are shut and not just issue closure notices.