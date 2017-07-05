close
Benjamin Netanyahu and family host PM Narendra Modi for a 3-hour dinner

Prime Minister Modi was at the Beit Aghion for three hours, as the entire Netanyahu family greeted and met him with utmost warmth.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 15:01

Israel: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a private dinner at their residence Beit Aghion in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi was at the Beit Aghion for three hours, as the entire Netanyahu family greeted and met him with utmost warmth.

The interaction went on until almost midnight (0230 hrs IST).

Netanyahu gifted Prime Minister Modi a painting that depicts the successful charge of the Indian Cavalry Brigade, which resulted in the liberation of Haifa in 1918, during World War 1.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday arrived at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv where he was received by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel.

