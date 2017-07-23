close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Benjamin Netanyahu condemns Palestinian stabbing attack

 Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned a Palestinian knife attack in a West Bank settlement that claimed the lives of three members of an Israeli family.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 09:51
Benjamin Netanyahu condemns Palestinian stabbing attack

Jerusalem: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned a Palestinian knife attack in a West Bank settlement that claimed the lives of three members of an Israeli family.

Netanyahu on Saturday denounced the assault as an "act of terrorism committed by a reprehensible person incited by wild hatred", and urged Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to condemn the attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The security forces are doing their utmost to maintain security and, to this end, will take all necessary measures," Netanyahu said in a statement.

On Friday night, a 20-year-old Palestinian entered a family home in the settlement of Halamish, stabbing to death a father, his daughter and his son before he was shot and injured by a neighbor.

In a post on Facebook, the stabber said he was deeply concerned about the recent violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in annexed East Jerusalem and wanted to protect it.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said in a visit to Halamish that the assailant's family home would be demolished in the next few days.

The incident occurred amidst widespread Israeli-Palestinian clashes over the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, East Jerusalem's most contested site. The site is known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and the Jews as the Temple Mount.

The dispute started when Israel installed metal detectors at the entrance to the site on Sunday, following a shooting attack that killed three Israeli policemen last Friday. The detectors are seen by the Palestinians as a violation of the status quo at the Muslim-run compound and an attempt to gain more control over the site.

Anger reached a boiling point on Friday, when Israeli restricted access to the shrine to men under 50. Three Palestinians were killed in the clashes with Israeli security forces that ensued, and hundreds were injured.

TAGS

Benjamin NetanyahuPalestinian stabbing attackIsrael

From Zee News

Railways lists new catering policies after CAG slams food quality
India

Railways lists new catering policies after CAG slams food q...

Canadian PM Trudeau goes &#039;desi, offers prayers in Indian attire to mark 10th anniversary of BAPS temple
World

Canadian PM Trudeau goes 'desi, offers prayers in Indi...

Bizarre! Locals in Argentina in shock after birth of &#039;demon&#039; goat – See pic
Environment

Bizarre! Locals in Argentina in shock after birth of '...

Uttar Pradesh

UP: 21 admitted after consuming 'poisonous' tea i...

BJP shrugs off Rahul-Nitish meeting, says &#039;Modi wave&#039; will trounce everyone
India

BJP shrugs off Rahul-Nitish meeting, says 'Modi wave...

No space for VVIP culture in democracy, says BJP on tarmac access denied to Lalu; JD(U) condemns the decision
India

No space for VVIP culture in democracy, says BJP on tarmac...

World

US created ISIS, 'Mosul' goes to Iraqi forces: VP...

World

Egypt sentences 28 to death over prosecutor's killing

World

Iran vows full support for Iraq

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels