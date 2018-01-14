Benjamin Netanyahu in India: Israeli PM thanks Narendra Modi for the 'personal welcome' at airport

New Delhi: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm welcome that he was accorded upon his arrival in India on a six-day visit.

"Thank you to my good friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who surprised me with a personal welcome at the airport upon my arrival in India. Together we will bring the relations between our countries to new heights," he posted on Twitter.

Thank you to my good friend, Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi , who surprised me with a personal welcome at the airport upon my arrival in India. Together we will bring the relations between our countries to new heights! pic.twitter.com/bPZftC4caF — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 14, 2018

Prime Minister Netanyahu said: "This gesture underscores the special link and the common history between Israel and India."

pic.twitter.com/HyBgZb5k00 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 14, 2018

PM Modi broke protocol to personally receive his Israeli counterpart at the airport as he arrived in the national capital. He welcomed Netanyahu with a hug upon his arrival. The Israeli PM is accompanied by his wife Sara.

In a departure from protocol, PM @narendramodi receives @IsraeliPM Benjamin Netanyahu at the airport on his 6-day visit to India. The visit is a fitting culmination to the silver jubilee year of the formal relationship! #ShalomNamaste pic.twitter.com/hINygyMqYW — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 14, 2018

A warm welcome for a special guest! Some more pics from the arrival ceremony at the airport. pic.twitter.com/sEwIK6ypEJ — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 14, 2018

PM Shri @narendramodi welcomes the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. @netanyahu , on his arrival, at Air Force Station, Palam, in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/DgvUnpDGno — MIB India (@MIB_India) January 14, 2018

PM Modi also tweeted in English and Hebrew, "Welcome to India, my friend PM Netanyahu. Your visit to India is historic and special. It will further cement the close friendship between our nations."

Welcome to India, my friend PM @netanyahu! Your visit to India is historic and special. It will further cement the close friendship between our nations. @IsraeliPM #ShalomNamaste pic.twitter.com/sidgMmA1fu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018

The two leaders then drove to central Delhi where Teen Murti Chowk was formally rechristened as Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk in a ceremony attended by them.

PM Modi and Netanyahu also laid a wreath and signed the visitor's book at the memorial.

In the visitor's book, PM Modi wrote that he saluted the "great Indian traditions of selfless sacrifice and penance" of Indian soldiers, who laid down their lives during the liberation of the city of Haifa and the First World War. One of these pages was written 100 years ago, in the sacrifice of Indian soldiers at Haifa. The sacrifice commemorated at Teen Murti observes its centenary. Naming this spot as Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk marks this historic occasion. In the presence of the PM of Israel, we pay homage to the brave soldiers."

Netanyahu's visit to India is only the second one by an Israeli PM and comes after a gap of 15 years. Former PM Ariel Sharon visited India in 2003.

(With PTI inputs)