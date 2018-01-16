Benjamin Netanyahu to gift Gal-Mobile water desalinisation jeep to PM Modi on Wednesday

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will present PM Narendra Modi a special gift - the Gal-Mobile water desalinisation and purification jeep - on Wednesday.

There will be a live demonstration of desalination of sea water that the two PMs will witness through video conferencing from the iCreate centre at Deo Dholera village in Ahmedabad

The jeep is said to cost around 390,000 shekels (approximately USD 111,000), PTI reported. The two PMs will dedicate the desalination van to Suigam Taluka, of Banaskantha district. Both leaders will also address the gathering.

Netanyahu and PM Modi had ridden the 'buggy' jeep during the latter's visit to Israel in July 2017. PM Modi had witnessed the demonstration of sea water purification technology pioneered by Israel at a water desalination unit on the Olga Beach during his visit.

"I am thankful to Bibi (Netanyahu) because the vehicle which I saw today, particularly during a natural calamity when people are suffering (shortage of) drinking water. Can provide drinking water," he had said after the demonstration.

Meanwhile, Gujarat is set to roll out the red carpet for Israeli Prime Minister on Wednesday.

PM Modi and he will hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad, which will begin from the city airport and end at the Sabarmati Ashram, a journey of eight kilometres.

Around 50 stages will be erected on the roadside along the stretch and people from different states of the country will welcome Netanyahu.

They will visit the Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi stayed for a long time. The Prime Ministers will also inaugurate the iCreate Centre. They will then visit a Startup Exhibition and interact with innovators and Startup CEOs.

Afterwards, PM Modi and Netanyahu will visit the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Vadrad in Banaskantha district. They will inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Date Palms at Kukama via a video link. The two leaders will also interact with farmers.

