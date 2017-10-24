Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Best horse ‘Black Beauty’ and best dog ‘Machhli’ felicitated by Rajnath on ITBP Raising Day - See Pics

ITBP was raised this day in 1962 in the aftermath of the Chinese aggression.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 24, 2017, 17:47 PM IST
Pic courtesy: @ITBP_official

Delhi: Best Horse 'Black Beauty' and Best Dog 'Machhli' were facilated with special medals by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at Raising Day Parade of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Tuesday.

"And they also serve the nation... Felicitated the ‘Black Beauty’ and ‘Machhli’ with special medals for their services," the HM tweeted.

The ITBP also showcased its maiden mechanised column of power vehicles and machines, along with its agile PARA commandos, aimed at speedy mobilisation of troops along the Sino-India border.

The mountain warfare-trained force unveiled a fleet of its newly-acquired military trucks, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snow scooters, bikes, mobile communication wing, excavators and a few other medium- lift four-wheeled vehicles during its 56th Raising Day celebrations at its base in Greater Noida.

A contingent of special PARA commandos, sporting maroon berets, also marched down the track for the first time.

The commandos have been trained in night jump and other special combat skills.

Rajnath, the chief guest at the event, took salute from the contingent, raised for the first time in the over 50 years history of the ITBP.

The force was raised this day in 1962 in the aftermath of the Chinese aggression.

(With PTI inputs)

