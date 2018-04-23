Beti Bachao, BJP ke logon se bachao: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi at 'Save The Constitution' campaign launch

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the latter's new slogan will be 'Beti Bachao, BJP ke logon se bachao' (Save the daughter, save them from the BJP's people).

The Gandhi scion said this while addressing the launching event of 'Save The Constitution' campaign at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. The campaign focusses on rising atrocities against the Dalits across the country.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, the Congress chief said, "In his book 'Karmayog', PM Modi justifies manual scavenging by calling it a 'spiritual experience' for the Valmiki community. This speaks volumes about his anti-Dalit mindset."

"Our institutions were gifted to us by our Constitution. The Modi Govt is now destroying these institutions by appointing RSS ideologues to occupy important positions," Rahul Gandhi said. "We will never allow the BJP and RSS to destroy our Constitution. The people of India will speak their 'Mann ki Baat' in 2019."

He further said, "The Congress Party will stand together to protect the interests of Dalits and other weaker sections of the society wherever the BJP and RSS attack them."

The grand old party on Sunday accused the PM Modi- led Centre of "systematically destroying" the Constitution and being a big threat to the Constitution.

The Congress had earlier attacked the BJP-led NDA regime of diluting the SC/ST Act despite rising atrocities against the members of the SC/ST communities in India.