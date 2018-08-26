Better rail connectivity between Mussoorie and Nainital now, Railways flags off Kathgodam-Dehradun Naini-Doon Janshatabdi Express

A new train connecting Mussorie in Dehradun and Kathgodam in Nainital district of Uttarakhand was flagged off by the Indian Railways on Saturday. The Kathgodam-Dehradun Naini-Doon Janshatabdi Express will run five days a week. The new train 12091/12092 will provide additional service between Kathgodam and Dehradun.

The new train was flagged off by Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal through video conferencing from Rail Bhavan. Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani, Member Traffic Railway Board Girish Pillai and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

12092 Kathgodam-Dehradun Naini-DoonJanshatabdi Express Station 12091 Dehradun- KathgodamNaini-Doon Janshatabdi Express Dep. 05.15 Kathgodam Arr. 23.50 06.05/06.10 Lalkuan 22.40/22.45 06.26/06.28 Rudrapur City 22.01/22.03 07.40/07.42 Rampur 21.18/21.20 08.22/08.30 Moradabad 20.37/20.45 09.58/10.00 Najibabad 18.53/18.55 11.10/11.15 Haridwar 17.30/17.35 Arr. 12.30 Dehradun Dep 16.15 7 Hrs 20 Min. Time of run 7 Hrs 25 Min. 334 Kms Distance 334 Kms

Speaking on this occasion, Piyush Goyal said: "The new train will connect two important destinations for tourism i.e. Dehradun (Mussorie) and Kathgodam (Nainital). This new train will also bring development to the region as it will connect important business cities like Rudrapur and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh."

He added that the new train will help daily passengers who travel on this route and want to reach home same day. He also congratulated the people of Uttarakhand for the launch of this new train service.

Some important facts about the new train:

It will run for five days a week including Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The train will have 12 coaches including three second-class coaches, five second class chair car, two AC chair car, two second-class Luggage/parcel van (SLR/SLRD and a guard van.

The train will have stoppages at Haldwani, Lalkuan, Rudrapur City, Rampur, Moradabad, Najibabad and Haridwar.