Bhagalpur communal clash: Arjit Shashwat walks out of jail after getting bail

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjit Shashwat, son of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, was on Wednesday released from jail after being granted bail. Arjit was arrested after he surrendered before police in Patna in connection with the Bhagalpur communal violence case.

The BJP leader had surrendered before the police after a warrant was issued in his name and there were also orders of confiscation of property if he remained absconding. Before surrendering, he had addressed mediapersons, saying the police must first arrest those who indulged in violence.

He had reportedly gone to Varanasi to attend the last rites of a relative, following which he came down to Patna. After offering prayers at Hanuman temple in Patna, Arjit had surrendered before the police.

Arjit Shashwat has been named, besides eight others, in one of the two FIRs lodged at Nathnagar police station of Bhagalpur following communal riots that broke out on March 17 after some people objected to playing of loud music during a procession led by him. It had been taken out allegedly without permission to celebrate the New Year as per the Hindu calendar. Several persons, including two police personnel, were injured in the clashes that witnessed heavy stone-pelting, arson and exchange of fire.

