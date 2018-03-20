Bhagalpur unrest: Will quit politics if charges against son are proven, says Union Minister Ashwini Chaubey

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Chaubey has blamed local police administration of turning blind in its investigations into clashes that broke out last Saturday in Bihar's Bhagalpur. His son - Arijit - has been accused of leading one of the two clashing groups and of making speeches with communal overtones.

Speaking to Zee News, Chaubey said on Tuesday that if his son is proven guilty, he will quit politics. "If investigations can prove that my son is indeed guilty, I will retire from politics. (But) Police has turned blind. It is unfortunate that the police administration is filing random charges without any proper proof and investigations," Chaubey said. "The procession was peaceful and had several women and children participating in it as well. Police officials too were marching with the people. If there were indeed any weapons, why did the officials not put a stop to the procession then?"

Reports suggest that a clash broke out on Saturday between two groups allegedly over a procession with songs and slogans. Several people, including six policemen and 12 others, suffered injuries during the clashes. The clashes erupted when a group of people reportedly objected to loud music during the procession. The two groups even pelted stones at each other. An FIR was subsequently filed against Arijit for allegedly inciting people with communal comments.

Meanwhile, at least 200 central paramilitary personnel, including riot police, have been sent to help local administration in restoring order.