Bharat Bandh: 12 trains cancelled by East Coast Railways; Get updates here

KOLKATA: At least 12 trains were cancelled by the East Coast Railways on Monday due to the Bharat Bandh called by Opposition groups over rising fuel prices

Some of the trains cancelled or running late are:

1. 12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express

2. 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express

3. 18018 Rourkela - Koraput Express (Rescheduled)

4. 58301 Sambalpur - Koraput Passenger short terminated at Rayagada.

5. 18005 Howrah – Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express stalled at Laxmipur Road

6. 18448 Jagdalpur – Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express (Route diverted)

7. 18438 Junagarh Road - Bhubaneswar Express will be attached to 18448 Hirakhand Express at Vizianagaram.

In Odisha, Congress workers blocked a train at Sambalpur while protesting along with other opposition parties in the morning.

Several opposition parties - led by Congress - called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday to protest against hike petrol and diesel prices across the country to record levels. Price of both - already having set records earlier this year - rose for almost all of last week and petrol even breached the Rs 80/litre mark in the national capital.

Meanwhile, bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) are not operational today due to the `Bharat Bandh`. In Telangana, Congress workers are holding protests in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district`s Bhongir and Musheerabad bus depot in Hyderabad, against the fuel price hike.