Bharat Bandh: Key Opposition parties missing from Congress-led protest at Ramlila Maidan

NEW DELHI: As protests by Congress-led Bharat Bandh intensified during the day, key Opposition parties were missing from the crucial foot march in the national capital.

Led by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, the Opposition staged a 1.8-km march between Rajghat and Zakir Husain College on Monday morning.

The event saw large-scale participation by several Opposition parties including Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Rashtriya Lok Dal, All India United Democratic Front, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

However, key Opposition parties such as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Trinamool Congress (TMC) were missing from the rally.

TMC has expressed support on the issues on which the shut down has been called, but said it was against any kind of strike in the state as per the stated policy of party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier in the day, SP chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at central government. "They brought in GST. Why not bring fuel prices under it. GST was primarily to increase imports from China. Elections next year will teach BJP a severe lesson."

Meanwhile, normal life was thrown out of gear due to in several states. Cases of violence were also reported from several states like Bihar and Maharashtra. Train and bus services have also been hampered leading to people being stranded for long hours.

In an unfortunate case, a two-year-old girl also died in Bihar after she could not get timely medical attention as her vehicle got stuck in a traffic jam due to the shutdown.

However, it wasn't just slogans being shouted against the Narendra Modi government during the Bharat Bandh. The protestors took to the streets and showed their opposition in several other ways too.