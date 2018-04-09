Bharat Bandh on April 10: Section 144 imposed in Jaipur, security tightened in Alwar

NEW DELHI: Section 144 has been imposed on Monday in Rajasthan's Jaipur in view of calls for another Bharat Bandh by some groups on April 10. The security arrangements have also been tightened in Alwar and police are carrying out patrols in several areas.

"Section 144 has been imposed in Jaipur tomorrow. No procession or dharna is allowed. Action will be taken if someone is found to be indulged in the same. Adequate security forces have been deployed," said Sanjay Aggarwal, Commissioner of Jaipur Police.

Police patrolling in Alwar after a call for #BharatBandh tomorrow. MHA had issued an advisory that some groups would be protesting against caste-based reservations in jobs and education. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/ePKlaupY32 — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory to all states to take necessary precautionary measures in the view of Bandh.

The development comes following the circulation of several posts and messages on social media and WhatsApp groups about another Bharat Bandh on April 10. Some groups called for Bharat Bandh protesting against reservation system while some other groups will be protesting against the violence that erupted during the Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups on April 2.

On April 2, several Dalit groups had enforced a Bharat Bandh in many states to protest against the Supreme Court order on the Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Violence erupted in many parts of the country as Dalit protesters blocked trains, clashed with police and set fire to vehicles during a nationwide bandh against the Supreme Court order on SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On March 20, the Supreme Court had diluted the provisions of the Act and had said that government servants should not be arrested without prior sanction and private citizens, too, should be arrested only after an inquiry under the law.

Transport, mobile and internet services were hit in many states with over 100 trains getting affected due to protests, even as the Centre moved the SC seeking review of its judgement, maintaining that the verdict will violate constitutional rights of these communities.